Earlier this week, the criminal trial against the four indicted suspects in the MH17 downing continued with the defense lawyers’ requests for additional investigations. The defense team from the Rotterdam law-firm Sjöcrona Van Stigt represents only one of the indicted persons – the Russian citizen Oleg Pulatov – as the three other defendants chose not…
Introduction In recent months, disturbing reports have emerged of unidentified masked men on high speed launches harassing or attacking boatloads of asylum seekers in the Aegean. Witness testimony gathered from multiple sources has described a string of incidents where these launches, known as Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIBs), have approached vessels carrying men, women in…
In a scene from Srećni Ljudi (Happy People), a Serbian television show from the early 1990s, two young brothers harass a younger boy sitting on a bench, a dog underneath his feet. “Is that the little mongrel you got for your birthday?” One brother, played by Pavle Bihali, says to him, using a derogatory word…
After watching the gruesome killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Department Officer Derek Chauvin — the officer who put his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost 9 minutes — the United States has broken out in a rage. Protestors are filling the streets night after night, declaring “No Justice, No Peace” and…
The Bureau of Investigative Journalism has been investigating strikes in Afghanistan for the past five years. It has been a struggle. Issues from sheer danger on the ground to a near-total lack of transparency from the U.S. and Afghan armed forces have made the job difficult. There was a cache of 21 strikes in our…
Bellingcat has identified and collected multiple instances of US law enforcement deliberately targeting journalists during the protests against the killing of George Floyd. The arrest of a CNN crew in Minneapolis while broadcasting live on air on May 29th was a shocking event, especially in a country with such strong protections on freedom of speech….
On May 26th, crowds gathered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to protest the death of 46-year-old George Floyd at the hands of the city’s police department. Floyd was black. Many of the protesters were people of color. The department fired four policemen that same day, after footage emerged appearing to show Floyd being strangled by a white…
Samos And The Anatomy Of A Maritime Push-Back Refugees and migrants have all but stopped arriving on Greek islands amid mounting reports of maritime push-backs. In April of 2020, the UN Refugee Agency recorded a single landing with 39 people. During the same period in 2019, there were 1,856 arrivals by sea. The near-complete drop…
Surprise! The beer-rating app Untappd can be used to track the location history of military personnel. The social network has over eight million mostly European and North American users, and its features allow researchers to uncover sensitive information about said users at military and intelligence locations around the world. For people in the military, neither…
Today, in collaboration with Lighthouse Reports and Forensic Architecture, with reporting from Der Spiegel, and research from Pointer and Sky News, we release an investigation which demonstrates that Greek security forces likely used live rounds on 4 March 2020 against refugees and migrants trying to break through the Turkish-Greek border fence. We identified seven people…
Billions of desert locusts are swarming across East Africa, multiplying in numbers over several months of favorable rain and breeding conditions, creating what the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) called an “unprecedented threat to food security,” and the worst locust upsurge in East Africa in seventy years. “We do have a chance to nip…
The new BBC series The Salisbury Poisonings tells the story of the impact of the Skripal assassination attempt on the people of Salisbury, but what do we know about the two suspects identified by UK authorities? Bellingcat’s Christo Grozev explains the work he did to reveal the true identities of the Skripal suspects, how he identified…
In this week’s episode of BellingChat, Eliot Higgins is joined by Bellingcat’s Charlotte Godart and Nick Waters to discuss their recent work documenting police violence against journalists during the recent protests in response to the police killing of George Floyd. We’re also joined by Robert Evans, Bellingcat writer and presenter of Behind the Bastards on…
In this inaugural episode of Bellingcat’s new regular discussion podcast, BellingChat, Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins talks to Bellingcat’s lead MH17 researchers, Aric Toler, Pieter van Huis, and Christo Grozev, about the MH17 trial, discussing the first court sessions in March, developments in Bellingcat’s MH17 investigations since the March sessions, and what we expect to see…
TikTok videos have grown increasingly popular over the last few years, with short clips showing people dancing, lip syncing, doing viral challenges, and so on. This relatively new platform lets users share short video clips, and can be looped. It is similar to the now-defunct Vine. Compared to other video-sharing services, TikTok videos are much…
Whether you’re listening to NPR, watching MSNBC, or reading the New York Times, you will likely be barraged with stories about Russian trolls meddling in every topic imaginable. No matter how obscure, it always seems like these nebulous groups of “Russian trolls” are spreading discord about the topic du jour — Colin Kaepernick, the Parkland…
There is no dignified way of putting it — the world has gone bananas as the COVID-19 pandemic rages. When the threat of deadly infection is mixed with the peculiar rush of going viral, people are bound to spread fakes. Even those of us who mean well. Many Bellingcat team members are impacted by this…
