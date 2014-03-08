the home of online investigations

June 25, 2020

By Christo Grozev

Crisis Actors As Defense Witnesses: Pulatov’s Defense Strategy In The MH17 Trial

Earlier this week, the criminal trial against the four indicted suspects in the MH17 downing continued with the defense lawyers’ requests for additional investigations. The defense team from the Rotterdam law-firm Sjöcrona Van Stigt represents only one of the indicted persons – the Russian citizen Oleg Pulatov – as the three other defendants chose not…

June 23, 2020

By Bashar Deeb and Leone Hadavi

Masked Men On A Hellenic Coast Guard Boat Involved In Pushback Incident

Introduction In recent months, disturbing reports have emerged of unidentified masked men on high speed launches harassing or attacking boatloads of asylum seekers in the Aegean. Witness testimony gathered from multiple sources has described a string of incidents where these launches, known as Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIBs), have approached vessels carrying men, women in…

June 18, 2020

By Michael Colborne

Levijatan: Serbian Animal Rights Vigilantes Go To The Polls

In a scene from Srećni Ljudi (Happy People), a Serbian television show from the early 1990s, two young brothers harass a younger boy sitting on a bench, a dog underneath his feet. “Is that the little mongrel you got for your birthday?” One brother, played by Pavle Bihali, says to him, using a derogatory word…

June 5, 2020

By Charlotte Godart

Visualizing Police Violence Against Journalists At Protests Across The U.S

After watching the gruesome killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Department Officer Derek Chauvin — the officer who put his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost 9 minutes — the United States has broken out in a rage. Protestors are filling the streets night after night, declaring “No Justice, No Peace” and…

June 4, 2020

By Jessica Purkiss and Bashar Deeb

Investigating One Case of Civilian Harm In Afghanistan

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism has been investigating strikes in Afghanistan for the past five years. It has been a struggle. Issues from sheer danger on the ground to a near-total lack of transparency from the U.S. and Afghan armed forces have made the job difficult.  There was a cache of 21 strikes in our…

May 31, 2020

By Nick Waters

US Law Enforcement Are Deliberately Targeting Journalists During George Floyd Protests

Bellingcat has identified and collected multiple instances of US law enforcement deliberately targeting journalists during the protests against the killing of George Floyd. The arrest of a CNN crew in Minneapolis while broadcasting live on air on May 29th was a shocking event, especially in a country with such strong protections on freedom of speech….

May 27, 2020

By Robert Evans and Jason Wilson

The Boogaloo Movement Is Not What You Think

On May 26th, crowds gathered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to protest the death of 46-year-old George Floyd at the hands of the city’s police department. Floyd was black. Many of the protesters were people of color.  The department fired four policemen that same day, after footage emerged appearing to show Floyd being strangled by a white…

May 20, 2020

By Bashar Deeb

Samos And The Anatomy Of A Maritime Push-Back

Samos And The Anatomy Of A Maritime Push-Back Refugees and migrants have all but stopped arriving on Greek islands amid mounting reports of maritime push-backs. In April of 2020, the UN Refugee Agency recorded a single landing with 39 people. During the same period in 2019, there were 1,856 arrivals by sea. The near-complete drop…

May 18, 2020

By Foeke Postma

Military And Intelligence Personnel Can Be Tracked With The Untappd Beer App

Surprise! The beer-rating app Untappd can be used to track the location history of military personnel. The social network has over eight million mostly European and North American users, and its features allow researchers to uncover sensitive information about said users at military and intelligence locations around the world.  For people in the military, neither…

May 8, 2020

By Nick Waters

The Killing of Muhammad Gulzar

Today, in collaboration with Lighthouse Reports and Forensic Architecture, with reporting from Der Spiegel, and research from Pointer and Sky News, we release an investigation which demonstrates that Greek security forces likely used live rounds on 4 March 2020 against refugees and migrants trying to break through the Turkish-Greek border fence. We identified seven people…

June 23, 2020

By Edward Tian

How To Track Desert Locust Swarms

Billions of desert locusts are swarming across East Africa, multiplying in numbers over several months of favorable rain and breeding conditions, creating what the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) called an “unprecedented threat to food security,” and the worst locust upsurge in East Africa in seventy years. “We do have a chance to nip…

June 16, 2020

By Bellingcat Podcast

BellingChat Episode 3 – Hunting the The Salisbury Poisonings Suspects

The new BBC series The Salisbury Poisonings tells the story of the impact of the Skripal assassination attempt on the people of Salisbury, but what do we know about the two suspects identified by UK authorities? Bellingcat’s Christo Grozev explains the work he did to reveal the true identities of the Skripal suspects, how he identified…

June 11, 2020

By Eliot Higgins

BellingChat Episode 2 – Racism Today

In this week’s episode of BellingChat, Eliot Higgins is joined by Bellingcat’s Charlotte Godart and Nick Waters to discuss their recent work documenting police violence against journalists during the recent protests in response to the police killing of George Floyd. We’re also joined by Robert Evans, Bellingcat writer and presenter of Behind the Bastards on…

June 5, 2020

By Bellingcat Podcast

BellingChat Episode 1 – MH17: Past, Present, and Future

In this inaugural episode of Bellingcat’s new regular discussion podcast, BellingChat, Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins talks to Bellingcat’s lead MH17 researchers, Aric Toler, Pieter van Huis, and Christo Grozev, about the MH17 trial, discussing the first court sessions in March, developments in Bellingcat’s MH17 investigations since the March sessions, and what we expect to see…

May 25, 2020

By Annique Mossou and Johanna Wild

Investigate TikTok Like A Pro!

TikTok videos have grown increasingly popular over the last few years, with short clips showing people dancing, lip syncing, doing viral challenges, and so on. This relatively new platform lets users share short video clips, and can be looped. It is similar to the now-defunct Vine. Compared to other video-sharing services, TikTok videos are much…

April 15, 2020

By Aric Toler

How (Not) To Report On Russian Disinformation

Whether you’re listening to NPR, watching MSNBC, or reading the New York Times, you will likely be barraged with stories about Russian trolls meddling in every topic imaginable. No matter how obscure, it always seems like these nebulous groups of “Russian trolls” are spreading discord about the topic du jour — Colin Kaepernick, the Parkland…

April 3, 2020

By Bellingcat Investigation Team

Bellingcat Now Offering Online Investigation Training Workshops

With our in-person workshops delayed due to ongoing concerns from COVID-19, Bellingcat is now offering online training workshops. These workshops will be held at a reduced price compared to our in-person trainings. We will hold sessions of varying length and on different topics over the coming months, in sessions ranging from a few hours to…

March 27, 2020

By Natalia Antonova

Investigating Coronavirus Fakes And Disinfo? Here Are Some Tools For You

There is no dignified way of putting it — the world has gone bananas as the COVID-19 pandemic rages. When the threat of deadly infection is mixed with the peculiar rush of going viral, people are bound to spread fakes. Even those of us who mean well. Many Bellingcat team members are impacted by this…

February 24, 2020

By Bellingcat Investigation Team

New Bellingcat Workshops Announced for May – September 2020

Bellingcat will hold a series of workshops in spring 2020, including: Geneva: May 4 – 8 Washington DC: June 22 – 26 Amsterdam: June 22 – 26 Berkeley, California July 6 – 10 London: July 6 – 10 Paris: August 3 – 7 London: September 7 – 11 Please email us at workshops@bellingcat.com with the information…

January 14, 2020

By Bellingcat Investigation Team

Bellingcat Is Hiring: Editor (Europe-Based, Part-Time) – Applications Closed

Who We Are: Bellingcat is an independent international collective of researchers, investigators, and citizen journalists using open source and social media investigations to probe a variety of subjects: crime, conflicts, corruption, secret operations, mis- and disinformation, extremist groups, and much more. We have received multiple awards for our groundbreaking research and publications that shine a…

